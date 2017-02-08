Natalie Portman, Chris Pine, Ed Helms among guests on Angie Tribeca

Angie Tribeca will return to lay down some absurd law on April 10 at 10:30 p.m. on TBS, and several notable names will be on the case. You want us to name names? Okay. Let’s start with Star Wars alum Natalie Portman, Star Trek vet Chris Pine, and non-Star Wars or Star Trek stars Michelle Dockery and Ed Helms.

With that out of the way, we should also mention Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer, Jean Smart, Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Mary “Not Rob” McCormack, Ernie Hudson, Michaela Watkins, Constance Zimmer, Liam Carroll, Timothy Omundson, Jessica St. Clair, Rachel Dratch, and Andrew Bachelor.

In the 10-episode season 3 of the police/procedural parody — which stars Rashida Jones as detective Angie Tribeca and was created by Steve and Nancy Carell — Tribeca, Geils (Hayes MacArthur), and Tanner (Deon Cole) will journey to New Orleans, New York, Miami, and even outer space to hunt down an animal rights activist who happens to moonlight as a serial killer.

The show’s guest and recurring cast in the first two seasons included James Franco, Bill Murray, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Alfred Molina, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, and Joe Jonas. Heather Graham and John Michael Higgins return to reprise their roles as well this season.