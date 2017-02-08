Last night’s episode of This Is Us saw Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson potentially send her marriage to Jack into turmoil, and no one was more disappointed than Moore’s parents.

The actress took to Instagram following the episode’s premiere Tuesday night to share text messages she received from her parents, who were none too pleased with Rebecca’s actions. Moore captioned the post, “Mom and Dad know how to keep it real. Thanks guys? 😂 ”

In “I Call Marriage,” viewers saw first as Jack and Rebecca get married, and then, many years later, their friends Miguel and Shelly get divorced. After the divorce causes them to question their own feature, Jack pulls out all the stops and plans a romantic evening for his wife… which is exactly when she decides to tell him she wants to take her band on tour, away from their family.

“Great show tonight Mimi!!! Pretty heavy!!!” her mother wrote. “Although Rebecca has issues doesn’t she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes…right now Jack is the super hero.”

Moore’s dad gave his input, too, writing, “You are so mean…after Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour…your timing was awful. We loved the episode…❤️️ Xoxo.”

Now all we need is their input on whether Kate should choose Toby or Duke.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.