Strap your bones right to the seat because Netflix has found it’s Ms. Frizzle!

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) will be voicing the beloved animated teacher in the Magic School Bus reboot, the streaming serviced announced Wednesday at its press event in New York City.

This modernized version of the popular animated series will be called The Magic School Bus Rides Again, and much like the original will see Ms. Frizzle take her class of elementary school students on a series of wild field trips. The original series, based on the book series, found a batch of inquisitive kids will get the chance to explore everything from the inside of the human body to under the sea.

RELATED: Hear more of the latest TV news from this week



As fans of the earlier show will remember, Ms. Frizzle (a.k.a “The Frizz”) often did double duty as both the class’ highly knowledgeable teacher and the driver of the magic school bus. She was also voiced by current Grace & Frankie star Lily Tomlin.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date.