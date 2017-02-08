John Oliver, Stephen Colbert discuss Donald Trump: 'It's exhausting'

It’s a different late-night game in the era of President Trump, and for John Oliver, “it’s exhausting.”

The Last Week Tonight host popped over to The Late Show on Tuesday for a chat with Stephen Colbert about covering the Trump administration, including concerns over troubling Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and the controversial immigration ban.

“It’s exhausting,” Oliver reflected. “It feels like Inauguration Day was 114 years ago. We have a long way to go, it’s going to be hard. It’s easy to be angry on adrenaline, but it’s much, much harder when you are just tired, and this is going to be exhausting.” Because “words don’t mean anything anymore” (so “why not numbers?”), he half-seriously joked that perhaps Trump could remain president for 12 years.

Since Colbert left Colbert Report for The Late Show and Jon Stewart left The Daily Show, Oliver’s Last Week Tonight has helped fill a viewership void for liberal-slanting analysis packed with incendiary wit. This same wit was also on display during his chat about Trump’s immigration order.

“I am slightly concerned,” Oliver told Colbert. “I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what’s enough? Having a green card used to be enough, and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration, that debacle, things are not what they were supposed to be.”

He continued, “We held up translators, Afghan and Iraqi translators at the border who have bled for a country they’ve never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of those things, so it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.”

Oliver also called Bannon “a terrifying individual,” deemed “little kids… as well qualified now” for Secretary of Education as Devos, and likened Trump’s Inauguration Day to a train crash.

“Until Inauguration Day, nothing was really happening,” he said. “It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming, and then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you and you’re thinking, ‘Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.'”

Watch Oliver and Colbert in the clip above.

Elsewhere, the pair united for another installment of Community Calendar. The segment previously featured Aaron Paul and Adam Driver to cover events happening in small towns, and now it’s focus is on “Bedford, the county town of Bedfordshire, and the greater region of…I’m gonna say Bedfordington,” Colbert said.

Watch them discuss events in Bedford, including “Badgers in a Box” and “Circus of Horrors,” in the video above.