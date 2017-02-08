Ice Cube, Blake Griffin, Jimmy Fallon shoot baskets with random objects

Blake Griffin may be an all-star athlete, but an antique clock isn’t the same thing as a basketball.

The Clippers player joined Fist Fight star Ice Cube and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to shoot baskets using random objects. Instead of a ball, the trio used three mini balls glued together, cheesecake, an antique clock from Fallon’s grandmother, and a vase full of flowers.

With the cheesecake, it was nothing but net for Griffin. With everything else, he was out-swished.

“When grandpa passed this would be the only thing she would talk to — the ticking of the clock,” Fallon joked about the clock before smashing it against the backboard. “And so I just borrowed ’em from her house. She has three of them: one in the foyer, there’s one in the bedroom, of course there’s one in the sunroom. That’s where she spends most of her hours dreaming, missing grandpa.”

Watch the basketball shootout in the video above.