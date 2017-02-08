House of Cards has added Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott to its season 5 cast, Netflix announced Wednesday afternoon during their press event in New York City.

The Oscar-nominated actress last appeared in a television series with a cameo for Broad City following her recurring role as Tammy Swanson (the first one) on Parks and Recreation. Highlights of Scott’s TV work include his turn as a German nobleman on Royal Pains and as Joe Tobin in the third season of Damages.

In its fifth season, the Netflix political drama — helmed by new showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese after Beau Willimon’s departure — will chronicle new chapters in the Underwood administration. Starring Kevin Spacey as the ruthless POTUS Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as the equally cunning First Lady Claire, the series released an ominous teaser in January showing an upside-down American flag. Remember: They make the terror.

House of Cards returns May 30 on Netflix.