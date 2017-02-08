Girlboss gets Netflix premiere date

Persistent women everywhere, get your queues ready. Girlboss, the comedy series based on Sophia Amoruso’s bestselling 2014 memoir, will premiere April 21, Netflix announced at a press event in New York City on Wednesday.

The 13-episode series, starring Tomorrowland actress Britt Robertson as Sophia, will follow the Nasty Gal founder’s path as she goes from selling vintage clothing on eBay to launching a successful fashion empire. If the teaser is any indication, the show will include plenty of hip clothing, sweet hair flips, and all-around girl power.

Charlize Theron will serve as executive producer alongside Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, who also created the show and will pen the pilot.

Watch the teaser above.