Even though Feud: Bette and Joan doesn’t premiere for another month, FX has already released the season 1 main title sequence — and it’s beautiful.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Feud chronicles the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), beginning in the 1960s when the two women costarred in the movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The elegant opening sequence does a fantastic job of setting up the show’s titular conflict.

Set to a dark score, the sequence shows two female shadow figures literally at each other’s throats. However, it also hints at the first season’s larger themes. At one point, the two women are depicted as being the puppets of a shadowy male figure, which reveals the show’s concern with examining how Davis and Crawford were victimized by men and the studio system.

“I wasn’t interested in just doing this broad, campy [show],” Murphy recently told EW. “I was interested in the idea of sexism, ageism, misogyny. Turning 40, 45, 50 and feeling like you’re at the height of your powers and people saying, ‘Well, you’re done.'”

The anthology series’ first season also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland, Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell, and Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page. Feud premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Watch the opening titles above.