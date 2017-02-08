Dear White People: Netflix releases teaser for new series

Dear White People is making a statement on Netflix this spring.

During the streaming service’s press event in New York City on Wednesday, Netflix released a teaser for the new series, and announced it will debut on April 28.

The 10-episode adaptation is based on Justin Simien’s 2014 crowd-funded movie of the same name. In line with the film’s premise, the series follows a diverse group of students as they traverse a predominantly white Ivy League campus where racial tensions are often ignored.

The Netflix series stars Logan Browning (VH1’s Hit the Floor) as Samantha White, a biracial film major at the forefront of the political movement on campus thanks to her radio show, Dear White People. The show is a hit among black student groups, putting Sam in demand as a spokeswoman as she figures out how to speak for herself.

Sam addresses her radio audience in the trailer released Wednesday. “Dear white people, here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes,” she begins to a backdrop of classical music and images of well-to-do white people. She continues with a list of costumes white people should feel comfortable donning for the October holiday: “Pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: Me,” she concludes as images of people wearing blackface flash across the screen.

RELATED: Hear more of the latest TV news from this week



Brandon P. Bell also stars, reprising his role from the movie as Troy Fairbanks, the son of the dean of students and an idealistic political science major campaigning to become Winchester University’s first black student president.

Watch the teaser above and tune into Netflix April 28 to stream the series.