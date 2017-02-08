The Daily Show: Trevor Noah blasts Trump for ignoring 'white' terrorism

Donald Trump may have made terrorism a forefront of his presidency, but The Daily Show host Trevor Noah blasted him for ignoring certain terrorists inside the United States. “That is the most disgusting part of all of this,” he said. “During the campaign, Trump promised ‘America first.’ Now, he’s the one ignoring all the hardworking white American terrorists? I guess the forgotten man has been forgotten after all.”

On Tuesday, Noah took aim at Trump’s compiled list of terrorist attacks he claims the media ignored, even though news outlets proved otherwise. “If Trump wants to talk about terror attacks, let’s start with the terror attacks he’s ignored,” Noah said, “because what stands out about this list is, like an Ashy Knees Anonymous meeting, there were no white people in it.”

Some names left off the list were Charleston murderer Dylann Roof, Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear, and Pennsylvanian police barracks shooter Eric Frein.

“It’s not like the Trump people didn’t see these attacks, they just don’t like to talk about them,” Noah continued, “and the proof is in how they handled last week’s Quebec terror attack when they initially thought there was a Moroccan Muslim shooter.” It was later revealed that “the shooter was actually white and not Muslim,” but Noah pointed out White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t acknowledge that.

“So here we are, people, once again learning that when a Muslim person commits terror, it’s part of a deadly conspiracy,” Noah concluded. “But when white extremists commit acts of terror over and over again, well, that’s part of a continuing series of isolated events.”

Watch Noah in the video clip above.