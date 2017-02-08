Charlie Rose on hiatus from CBS This Morning for heart surgery

Veteran media fixture Charlie Rose will temporarily vacate his anchor position on CBS This Morning to undergo voluntary heart surgery.

The 75-year-old revealed his intention to take a break from the CBS news desk in a note posted on the outlet’s website, in which he cited an aging aorta valve — one doctors replaced 15 years ago — as the reason behind the decision.

“To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high. Until then, stay close.”

Rose speculated the Thursday surgery will keep him in the hospital for several days and away from his post at CBS This Morning for several weeks, though he aims to return in March.

According to Variety, a rotating group of CBS News figures will fill in for Rose alongside fellow anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King as he recovers, namely Josh Elliott and Anthony Mason, who’ve regularly substituted on the program in the past.

Outside his CBS This Morning gig, Rose is a regular contributor to CBS’ long-running show 60 Minutes in addition to hosting the nightly Charlie Rose Show on PBS and Bloomberg Television since its premiere in 1991. His September 2013 interview with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad earned Rose a Peabody Award that same year. Additionally, Rose won a Business and Financial Reporting Emmy in 2003 — 16 years after scoring a News & Documentary Emmy for his work on CBS News Nightwatch.

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

Until then, stay close.