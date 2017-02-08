Catastrophe announces season 3 U.S. premiere in teaser

The Catastrophe continues April 28, when the half-hour series — created by and starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan — returns for its third season.

Delaney and Horgan announced the U.S. release date Wednesday in a clip that features the two shooting the s— about who gets ready faster (“Spit on my hand, jerk off, and then get ready — really lickety-split,” Delaney jokes), who has the bigger potty mouth (“We’re both vile,” Horgan admits), and who has the weirder hobby (Horgan, who supports a sanctuary for retired circus donkeys).

Season 2 of Catastrophe ended with Sharon (Horgan) realizing she slept with someone else in a drunken stupor… right after she and Rob (Delaney) reconciled after some time apart. Oh, and then she bought Plan B and forgot to throw away the receipt, which Rob finds. Catastrophe indeed.

Watch the teaser above. Catastrophe debuts on the U.K.’s Channel 4 Feb. 28 and Amazon Prime in the U.S. April 28.