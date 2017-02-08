Billy Baldwin jokes he could play Eric Trump on Saturday Night Live

Billy Baldwin wants to keep it in the family when it comes to impersonating the Trumps.

His brother Alec has earned rave reviews for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and now, Billy has joked that he wants to play Trump’s son Eric.

“I’ll play, like, Eric Trump,” he said during an appearance on Access Hollywood. “I’ve got the slicked-back hair. I’m a little old for that, but yeah. Because I just have to sit there and go, ‘Duh.'”

Admitting that he was kidding, the actor went on to praise his brother and Melissa McCarthy’s impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Billy noted that well before Alec was asked by Lorne Michaels to play Trump, he texted his older brother to tell him, “You should get on your hands and knees and crawl into Lorne’s office and beg him to play Trump on SNL.”

Billy and Alec have both spoken out against the president, while brother Stephen Baldwin is a Trump supporter and previously slammed Alec’s performance as “not funny.”

“I just wonder if he’s having buyer’s remorse now. I mean, we’re a couple of weeks into it,” Billy said of Stephen. “Now, I’m trying to be patient, not in the first 100 days, but the first couple hundred days. But I just wish President Trump would give us a reason to feel good and to feel safe and to feel like he’s representing our interests. I want him to succeed, but I think that his definition of success is going to be very different than mine.”

He continued, “He’s tweeting about The New York Times and how it’s fake news and how it’s failing, and none of that is true. And I don’t know why the newly elected president would be… he’s got more important things to do, like intelligence briefings.”

