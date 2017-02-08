Netflix debuts first 13 Reasons Why photos

Fans of Jay Asher’s acclaimed 2007 YA novel Thirteen Reasons Why are in for a treat: Netflix released the first images of their adaption of the book on Wednesday during the streaming service’s press event in New York City.

Executive-produced by Selena Gomez, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why tells the story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker who dies by suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes explaining the reasons why. Each tape is meant for a different person in her life and explains their impact on Hannah.

The first five photos show Katherine Langford as Hannah, Kate Walsh as Hannah’s mother, Dylan Minnette as her classmate Clay, who receives one of the cassettes, and a group of high schoolers crowded around one another at school.

“The most common thing I’d hear [from readers] was just ‘This book makes me more aware that even the small things I do can have an effect on people,'” Asher told EW in 2011. “But I’ve also heard from teens who say, ‘I was suicidal when I picked up your book, and I identified with Hannah, and I wanted her to live.’ When I started getting emails like that…I can’t even describe the feeling.”

Gomez teased the series in a short video in January, showing a handful of these characters in a high school hallway. “I’m about to tell you the story of my life,” says a narrator, “more specifically, why my life ended.” Ominous text reads, “They all killed her.”

Netflix’s adaptation will also feature Empire‘s Derek Luke as Hannah’s guidance counselor. Spotlight director Tom McCarthy is set to helm the first two episodes. The series will be available to stream on Netflix March 31. See all the new photos below.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Find more information about suicide here.