What to Watch Tuesday: Bravo debuts the scripted series Imposters

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Imposters

Bravo, 10 p.m.

The premise: A con-woman who tricks men into marrying her so she can clear out their bank accounts gets the tables turned on her when three of her jilted lovers team up to chase her down. Just imagine if she married Sneaky Pete!

SEASON PREMIERE

The Challenge

MTV, 9 p.m.

All hail the return of CT.