What to Watch Tuesday: Bravo debuts the scripted series Imposters

PICK OF THE NIGHT
Imposters
Bravo, 10 p.m.
The premise: A con-woman who tricks men into marrying her so she can clear out their bank accounts gets the tables turned on her when three of her jilted lovers team up to chase her down. Just imagine if she married Sneaky Pete!
SEASON PREMIERE
The Challenge
MTV, 9 p.m.
All hail the return of CT.
SERIES DEBUT
Detroiters
Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, the comedy stars SNL alum Tim Robinson and Veep vet Sam Richardson as passionate yet terrible admen in Detroit. Maybe no one should tell Don Draper how far his industry has fallen…