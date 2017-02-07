Veep: Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces season 6 premiere

Veep‘s season 5 finale left us with one major question: What is post-presidential life like for former President Selina Meyer? Fans won’t have to wait too long to find out because HBO has finally set the award-winning satire’s return date.

On Tuesday, series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that sixth season will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Drefyus shared the news in a short but enthusiastic Twitter video that shows her dancing with a sign in what appears to be the Oval Office.

“Extra! Extra! Read all about it! New season of veep!” Dreyfus tweeted.

In season 5, Selina and her team waged a valiant yet often messy fight for the presidency, which hung in the balance after the Electoral College vote resulted in a tie. Unfortunately, it was all for naught because the Senate, responsible for breaking the tie, ended up electing Sen. Laura Montez (Andrea Savage). The season ended with Selina sitting in the rain with what remains of her staff, forced to listen to newly elected President Montez’s parade.

In September, Dreyfus won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth year in a row, and the show also took home its second best comedy trophy.