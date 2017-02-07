Less than a month after it was confirmed that Nina Dobrev would return for the Vampire Diaries series finale, the actress has said goodbye to the many characters that made up her time in Mystic Falls. Dobrev wrapped filming on the show’s final hour on Monday, after which she took to Instagram to bid farewell to the show that began eight years ago as the story of two brothers who fell in love with the same girl.

Dobrev, who’s no stranger to saying goodbye to the show considering she left at the end of season 6, clarified that this is her “true final goodbye.” She writes, “Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears or joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends.”

She goes on to say that she’s confident fans will feel happy with the show’s conclusion before thanking them for their years of support. Read her full message — and learn what gift she gave the crew — below:

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.