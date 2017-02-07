Tracy Morgan: My purpose after accident is to 'spread love'

As the three-year anniversary of the June 2014 accident that nearly killed him approaches, Tracy Morgan is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about how trauma has changed his life.

“[Doctors] gave me a two percent chance of living, but God gave me a second chance,” Morgan explains in an interview on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You must feel this love wherever you go,” says the host. “You must feel that.”

“There’s a lot of good will for me, and I feel like the Desmond Tutu of show business now,” jokes Morgan, whose new movie Fist Fight hits theaters on Feb. 17‎. “I feel like Gandhi. And I just want to have the opportunity to give it back.”

In addition to thanking fellow comedian and actor Eddie Murphy for supporting him after the accident, Morgan shares how his 2-year-old daughter Maven played a crucial role in helping him get back on his feet. “I missed her first birthday because I was in a coma, but I got to see her take her first steps,” says Morgan. “And that inspired me that night. Me and my wife saw her walk for the first time. I got out of my wheelchair and I started to walk. I mean, my wife went crazy because my femur was still in pieces, but she inspired me to get out of my wheelchair and walk.”

Through all the ups and downs, the SNL alum has had a life-changing realization: “I know my purpose in the world is to spread love, especially in the world right now that we’re living in.”

The interview also has its comedic moments, as Morgan jokes that he and his wife want to roleplay as Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian as they expand their family. Watch the clip above.