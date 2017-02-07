This Is Us creator teases cracks in Jack and Rebecca’s marriage that will 'scare people'

Tonight on This Is Us, Jack and Rebecca will be the model of a couple who has fallen in love. And one that seems to be falling out of it, too.

“It’s heavier and more melancholy in tone,” says creator Dan Fogelman. “But it’s beautiful.”

This 14th episode of the NBC dramedy will return you to the teenage-era of the Big Three, which, as you learned in the last episode, is fraught: This is the time period in which Jack dies. And as you may also recall with a tinge of sadness, the last time you spent a decent chunk of time in the second half of the ’90s, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) slept upstairs while Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was downstairs by the washing machine, a million miles away. The streak of alienation that has seeped into the relationship will be explored again in “I Call Marriage,” as Rebecca tries to resume her long-dormant singing career.

“There’s a distance in the marriage and in this amazing couple who we’ve gotten to love so much,” Fogelman tells EW. “We’ve seen a little bump in the road in our second episode, but for the most part, they’ve been rock-solid. We’re going to explore a different version of them in the weeks to come. Not that it’s all ugly — and episode 14 is actually really beautiful and marriage-affirming — but we start laying some cracks that are going to scare people.” (Let us pause to process that ominous-sounding quote.)

The opening and close of the episode will offer you an even deeper dive into the past, as “you go back and watch Rebecca and Jack’s wedding vows — their actual wedding — and see Miguel give a best man speech,” says Fogelman, adding: “Miguel plays a big part in the story.” Indeed, Miguel (John Huertas) and Shelley (Wynn Everett) drop some unexpected news on Jack and Rebecca.

As for other possible obstacles to the Jack-Rebecca relationship, Rebecca’s ex-bandmate Ben (guest star Sam Trammell) makes his return. “Ben is not heavily in this episode, but he is heavily in the ones to come,” notes Fogelman. “He’s a source of both friction and jealousy for Jack as we go deeper down the line in the series.”

Skipping ahead to the present day, more will be learned about Kevin (Justin Hartley), Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), and the marriage that ended 12 years ago. The Jan. 24 episode ended with Sophie agreeing to meet him so they can continue that doorway drop-by chat. “This picks up with them continuing this strained conversation,” says Fogelman. “It’s intense, it’s funny, it’s very charming. They’re very good together.”

Still reeling from last week’s breakthrough, Kate (Chrissy Metz) winds up receiving a surprise visit at the weight-loss immersion camp by Toby (Chris Sullivan), and a certain new potential suitor who works in the camp’s horse stables will not be ignored. “We relive a couple of old patterns with Kate and Toby — not necessarily our best patterns — as Duke (Adam Bartley) continues looming in the background,” says Fogelman.

Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles to juggle a host of responsibilities, including a terminally ill biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), who has gone off chemo. “He continues to be in this situation at work that is not necessarily matching well with all his responsibilities at home for his family and competing with this guy [Sanjay, played by Hari Dhillon] who has shown up at his office,” hints Fogelman. “In our writers’ room, we call him ‘Randall 2.0,’ who, as Randall says in the episode, is kind of kicking his ass.’”

The episode, titled “I Call Marriage,” airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

