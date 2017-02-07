The first trailer for The Originals season 4 is finally here.

The new season, which debuts in March, picks up five years after the season 3 finale. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and her daughter Hope are about all that remain of the Mikaelson family since Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (Riley Voelkel) are still unconscious, and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is still being held captive by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), who rules New Orleans. But hope isn’t lost; the trailer promises that the dead will rise again this season.

In the promo, Hayley continues her search for cures for the Mikaelson’s various ailments, which will definitely bring her into conflict with Marcel because the Original family’s resurrection is the last thing he wants. Meanwhile, a tortured and chained-up Klaus receives a visit from a vision of a dearly departed character.

Watch the intense trailer above to find out which character returns.

As The Originals heads into its fourth season, The Vampire Diaries is in its final stretch. But, that doesn’t mean we won’t get at least one more crossover: Matt Davis’ Alaric Saltzman—Mystic Falls’ favorite history-teacher-turned-vampire-hunter— will pay New Orleans a visit in season 4’s eighth episode.

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries airs March 10 at 8 p.m., and The Originals returns Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on The CW.