There’s one story that’s been hanging over Suits‘ head since the season 5 finale, “25th Hour”: Mike and Rachel’s wedding. Well, we’re proud to reveal, via the exclusive clip below, that the two lovebirds are finally moving forward with planning their nuptials now that Mike is out of prison and gainfully employed.

In this clip from Wednesday’s episode, Mike and Rachel meet with Harvey and Donna, respectively, to make some important decisions about their upcoming event. The two scenes are rather touching in their own ways, especially since this is the first time Mike and Harvey have been in the same room since the midseason premiere.

“Now all we need to do is make sure you don’t skip out on this one,” jokes Harvey, after agreeing to play a big role in the wedding that goes beyond simply being Mike’s best man.

Mike responds, “Yeah, that’s funny. We also have to make sure you don’t [coughs] Donna at the wedding.”

Watch the entire clip below to find out what roles Harvey and Donna will be playing on the big day:

Suits airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on USA.