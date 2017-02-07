Stephen Colbert calls out typos on Trump's list of 'underreported' terror attacks

Many journalists have disputed a recent claim by the Trump administration that their news outlets haven’t been thoroughly covering terror attacks. When the White House released a list of 78 such attacks that were allegedly underreported, outlets including the New York Times and the BBC quickly debunked the accusation.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, however, Stephen Colbert voices his own issues with the list.

“I can’t believe the attack they left off — I’m talking about the Bowling Green massacre,” Colbert says, referring to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s infamous reference to an attack that never occurred. (Conway later tweeted that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists,” but stands by her assertion that the 2009 arrest of those terrorists, two Iraqi al Qaeda terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Ky., didn’t get enough media coverage.)

“I can’t believe it,” Colbert continues. “Just erased, erased from the official list even before it had a chance to happen. It’s not fair.”

Colbert goes on to note that the White House list is “loaded with typos,” such as “attaker” and “Denmakr.”

Taking a swipe at another Trump confidant, he says, “At least we know Steve Bannon isn’t a grammar Nazi.”

Tonight! #PresidentBannon is more concerned about media coverage than he is about spelling. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ha2nPaiPrj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 8, 2017

