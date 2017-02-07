Seth Meyers slams Trump for 'defending Putin' in Fox interview

Late Night host Seth Meyers tore into President Donald Trump Monday night for his comments on Russia.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly on Sunday, Trump said he has “respect” for President Vladimir Putin. “But he’s a killer,” O’Reilly countered, to which Trump responded, “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?”

“Admitting that the U.S. has made mistakes would be fine, but that’s not what Trump is doing,” Meyers said during his Closer Look segment. “Instead, it sounds like he’s defending Putin because he’s about to get caught for the exact same thing. It’s like a guy who comes home and says to his wife, ‘You know, a lot of guys are having affairs. That’s just out there now.'”

Branding him the “vice presidential mannequin,” Meyers said Vice President Mike Pence tried making the rounds on Sunday to “act as if Trump had not said the thing that we all heard him say.” After screening a clip from Face the Nation on CBS, Meyers added, “Before that show, Trump definitely told Pence, ‘Don’t you f—ing say Russia!'”

Watch Meyers in the clip above.