Seth Meyers mocks Betsy DeVos' reaction to being confirmed

Donald Trump is getting Tuesday night off from being ridiculed by late-night hosts. Taking his place is his new education secretary Betsy DeVos.

In a clip from Late Night, Seth Meyers chimed in on DeVos’ hotly debated confirmation by the Senate earlier in the day by mocking what her reaction to the news might have been.

“What’s that?” he asked in his impersonation. “I got confirmed? Well, that’s terrible news. Oh! It’s good news!”

Trump’s selection of DeVos — who has served on the board of several education-related organizations and is a school choice advocate — was met with intense criticism. Teachers’ unions, charter school advocates, parent groups, and Democrats in Congress opposed DeVos for her lack of experience and views on the public school system which she now oversees.

Her appointment to the position only became more controversial on Tuesday when Vice President Mike Pence cast the first-ever tie-breaking vote in his role as President of the Senate after two Republican senators crossed party lines to vote in opposition of her confirmation. Celebrities and politicians alike shared their reactions to the pick on social media.

Watch the clip below.

From tonight’s #LNSM: Betsy DeVos has given us all a civics lesson. pic.twitter.com/QkcUqglblc — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) February 8, 2017

Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET.