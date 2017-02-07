Rosie O'Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live

Rosie O’Donnell is ready to take on Steve Bannon.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, the comedienne nominated herself to play Donald Trump’s controversial chief strategist on Saturday Night Live after the president was reportedly “rattled” over Melissa McCarthy’s depiction of his press secretary.

Though McCarthy’s acerbic portrayal of Sean Spicer on Saturday’s SNL had the White House press secretary calling it “funny,” Trump was less amused. Politico reported that Trump was particularly irked that Spicer was portrayed by a woman — which led many on Twitter to suggest an SNL appearance by his longtime foe, O’Donnell.

The former talk show host seems game.

“#BannoninChief,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter. Later, she posted, “available – if called i will serve!!!”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell goes back more than a decade. O’Donnell criticized Trump as “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie” during a 2006 episode of The View. Trump responded by calling her “a woman out of control.” More recently, Trump insulted O’Donnell during several Republican debates when he was running for president.

O’Donnell remains a vocal critic of the president.