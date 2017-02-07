Battlestar Galactica family reacts to Richard Hatch's death

Cast and crew members of Battlestar Galactica are mourning the death of actor Richard Hatch, who played Captain Apollo on the original 1978 series and Tom Zarek on the 2003 reboot.

Responding to the news that Hatch died at age 71 after battling cancer, several of his colleagues paid their respects on social media.

Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of the Battlestar Galactica reboot, remembered Hatch as “a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.”

Edward James Olmos, who played Bill Adama in the updated BSG, tweeted, “Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Fellow cast mate Katee Sackhoff, who portrayed the ace pilot Starbuck, tweeted a photo of her and Hatch and wrote, “Goodbye my friend. See you on the other side. F‑‑‑ this hurts.” She added an affirmation from the series: “#SoSayWeAll.”

Read more tributes to Hatch below.

