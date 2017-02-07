Orphan Black season 5 premiere date announced

Prepare your goodbyes, sestras: Orphan Black‘s final season has a premiere date.

BBC America announced Tuesday the sci-fi drama’s fifth season will launch on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Additionally, BBC America revealed Tatiana Maslany, who won her first Emmy for fronting the show as several Leda clones in September, will join the full cast for a panel discussion at PaleyFest on Thursday, March 23 in Los Angeles. Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mrs. S), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Detective Art Bell), Evelyne Brochu (Delphine), Ari Millen (Ira and Castor clones), and Maslany’s acting double, Kathryn Alexandre, will appear alongside the actress, as will series co-creator and writer, Graeme Manson.

Last June, the network confirmed the cult hit would conclude with season 5.

“We are excited to deliver an epic conclusion to the tale of Sarah and her clone sisters,” co-creators John Fawcett and Manson previously said in a joint statement. “The past four seasons have been a phenomenal adventure and we are eternally grateful to our loyal fans who have loved the twists and thrills of our weird little show. We are thankful to our partners at Temple Street, and to BBC America and Space for their support and giving us the opportunity to end on a high.”

Since premiering on BBC America in 2013, the program has aired 40 episodes and has garnered significant critical and industry praise, earning major nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the GLAAD Media Awards in addition to Maslany’s Emmy victory.