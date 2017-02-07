See the zany trailer for Michael Bolton's Netflix Valentine's Day Special

This Valentine’s Day is getting a bolt of comedy.

Netflix has unveiled an outrageous trailer for Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, out Tuesday.

“I believe in two things,” declares the musician in the trailer. “One: Ghosts. And two, that there’s somebody out there for everyone.”

Co-director Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!) has said the special aims to leave viewers “engorged.” Helping out with that mission are Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Sarah Silverman, Randall Park, Adam Scott, Eric Andre, Casey Wilson, Michael Sheen, Maya Rudolph, Chris Parnell, and Andy Samberg as Kenny G, with the real-life Kenny G popping up as a janitor.

The special reunites Bolton with The Lonely Island, after first collaborating with the group on the Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired track “Jack Sparrow.”

Watch the trailer above.