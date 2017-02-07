Matt Damon crashes Jimmy Kimmel Live dressed as Tom Brady

The fake feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon continues. The Great Wall actor “snuck” onto Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night dressed as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, much to the host’s displeasure.

Kimmel welcomed Damon as Brady, dressed in his No. 12 Patriots uniform. “I just haven’t had time to change” since the Super Bowl on Sunday, the guest joked. “I kinda don’t want to ever take it off… It’s my lucky helmet,” he added.

Damon couldn’t keep the ruse up and was forcibly removed from the stage — but not before shouting, “I did it! Yes. If I’m not on the show right now, where am I? I’m on the show.”

Since the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host has kept up a running gag in which he jokingly bumps Damon from the show. The line usually goes, “I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.” This was followed by a fake blowup from Damon in 2006, and the antics have been going on ever since.

Also on Monday’s show, sports reporter Rich Eisen caught up with Damon in a post-Super-Bowl-style interview.

“I’ve worked so hard for this and, you know, all the years of — I think it’s 14 years of being in the dressing room and thinking, ‘I’m gonna get out,’ and we never gave up,” Damon joked. “First of all, I want to thank God because he hates Jimmy so much that he just made all of this happen.”

Watch Damon’s surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the videos above.