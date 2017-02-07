LEGO Batman takes over The Big Bang Theory 

It seems LEGO Batman is pretty much unstoppable at this point.

In celebration of the movie’s release on Feb. 10, The Big Bang Theory is airing a series of promos and a LEGO version of the show’s opening sequence during its syndication run this week.

The stars of the CBS comedy also get the LEGO treatment in two promos for the show: The first sees the LEGO superhero kicked out of Sheldon’s chair in the ultimate Sheldon/Batman showdown. “All these nerds yelling at me! What is the meaning of this?” demands the Caped Crusader as the others try to stop him from sitting in Sheldon’s seat, knowing they’re about to endure his hyper-specific explanation for loving that chair.

The second spot shows the Dark Knight Minifigure confused to find himself at the apartment rather than at a press conference for the movie — though he gets why the gang would want to hang out with him: “I’m super interesting,” he modestly acknowledges.

The custom open follows the normal format until the last moment when the cast is revealed in LEGO form — they even have LEGO Chinese takeout boxes! Genius.

Watch the LEGO-fied promos and opening sequence below and catch The LEGO Batman Movie in theaters Friday.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.