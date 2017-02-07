Lady Gaga to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race season 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race is going harder than Coco Montrese’s contour: Lady Gaga announced via Twitter Tuesday that she will appear on the reality competition’s upcoming season 9 premiere.

“The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!” Gaga tweeted Tuesday afternoon, while also hash-tagging the lyrics #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen from her 2011 hit “Born This Way.”

Last week, Logo revealed the 13 fierce queens set to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar across the reality show’s ninth edition, including Trinity Taylor, who defeated Drag Race graduate Alyssa Edwards at the 2014 National Entertainer of the Year pageant in Louisville, Kentucky, and London native Charlie Hides, who hops across the pond to join the lineup.

Logo previously confirmed the season 9 opener will feature a shocking moment “that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” per a press release.

After turning the show into a worldwide phenomenon, RuPaul won his first Emmy for hosting the series — which first premiered in 2009 — in September.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 premieres this spring on Logo. Check out the full cast below.