Watch Jessica Lange transform into eight iconic women

In Feud, the latest FX anthology series from Ryan Murphy, Jessica Lange portrays iconic actress Joan Crawford across from Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. Now, Lange has transformed into eight very different legendary women.

For a video by The Cut, the actress dresses up and channels the likes of Frida Kahlo, Diana Vreeland, Janis Joplin, Georgia O’Keeffe, Simone de Beauvoir, Marlene Dietrich, and Mae West.

Lange is no stranger to changing roles, having starred as different characters in four seasons of American Horror Story, winning two Emmys in the process.

Feud premieres March 5 on FX. Watch the video below.