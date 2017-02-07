Iron Fist: Watch the official trailer

Before Danny Rand joins up with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in Netflix’s The Defenders, he’ll debut as Iron Fist in his solo Marvel series. Now, see him kick some serious butt in the official trailer for the latest Hell’s Kitchen hero.

The new footage flaunts an origin story for Rand (played by former Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones) and features a lot of the footage previously shown to attendees at the Marvel panel from last year’s New York Comic Con. Thought to be dead from a plane crash, Danny returns to New York City after 15 years to reclaim his family business, only to find himself a pariah. But he has a more nefarious figure to deal with: The Hand.

Luckily, his hand can summon the fiery power of the mystical Iron Fist, which affords Danny a “Hulk Smash!” moment of his own in the trailer.

Rosario Dawson returns as Claire Temple alongside Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, and David Denham as Harold Meachum. Also shown in the trailer is the return of Madame Gao, the shadowy figure from Daredevil dabbling in the criminal underworld.

Iron Fist will premiere on Netflix this March 17. Watch the new trailer above.