FX's Legion will keep you on the edge of your seat

This week’s topic of conversation for Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré is FX’s new psychological thriller Legion — and neither can say enough good things about the new series.

“This show is so good,” begins Shaw who finds Legion refreshingly unfamiliar in a time where we can watch TV while doing “75 other things” because we’ve seen it all before. “This feels different. I watched the show and I was riveted and not just because it’s visually stunning. Noah Hawley (Fargo) — who is one of my favorite creators — is giving us something totally different.”

The series, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, follows David Haller (Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens), a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age who struggles to get a grasp on what is reality and what is fantasy.

“You don’t have to be a superhero fan to like this; this is about someone who has been told all his life he’s schizophrenic,” explains Shaw. “You don’t know if what you’re seeing is true or if what you’re seeing is happening inside this character’s mind. There’s dance numbers, there’s a great escape, there’s Jean Smart…”

“There’s a war going on, somehow,” chips in Touré.

“This is one of my favorite things I’ve seen in the past six months,” concludes Shaw.

Legion premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. on FX. Enjoy the full clip above and catch this full episode of Bingeworthy, available now, on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) at PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.