Barack Obama has kept a low profile since Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States, but according to Conan O’Brien, the former president and current leader of the free world have enjoyed quite a correspondence over the last few weeks.

On Monday’s episode of Conan, O’Brien played a series of fake phone calls between Obama and Trump. A sample conversation:

Trump: “Hey Barack, I gotta say I don’t know how you put up with all the criticism, the press has been tearing me apart. They’re twisting my words and making it sound like an anti-terrorism bill is anti-Muslim.”

Obama: “Donald, given the countries you signed out, it very much looks like you’re targeting Muslims.”

Trump: “That’s ridiculous. If that was the case I’d put whatever country you’re from on the list.”

Obama: “Donald, we’ve been through this, I was born in Hawaii.”

Trump: “Ha-Why-E, okay got it. Steve, I’ve got another country for the list.”

Watch above.