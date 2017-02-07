Colbert getting post-Trump ratings surge

Stephen Colbert presumably didn’t vote for Donald Trump, but the late-night host is seemingly benefiting from the new administration.

CBS’ The Late Show was the most-watched weekday series in late night last week for the first time since Colbert took over the program in September 2015. Colbert averaged 2.77 million viewers, up 11 percent from the same week last year. CBS points out that Colbert’s YouTube viewership is also up 80 percent this season thanks to generating viral moments.

NBC counters that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has retained its valuable edge among adults 18-49, and that Fallon gained ground as the week progressed — suggesting Colbert’s post-inauguration surge might be short-lived.

But frequent Trump critic (and Trump target) Saturday Night Live has likewise seen a surge that shows no signs of ebbing. Viewership of NBC’s late-night veteran is up 22 percent from last season (averaging 10.6 million per week). SNL is currently on track to have its most-watched season in 22 years, which will be quite an accomplishment if that record holds through May.

Late night ratings are of course a marathon, not a sprint, and it’s never certain what exactly moves a number up or down. Still, it’s tough to imagine that Colbert’s ratings aren’t being helped by viewer interest in his reaction to the latest White House headlines. Over the past week, Colbert laid into Kellyanne Conway’s “Bowling Green massacre” flub, disputed the president’s voter fraud claims, and mocked the Trump vs. Schwarzenegger feud. He’s also had some strong non-partisan moments too (such as debating the existence of God with Ricky Gervais). But having a such a clear target to push against forces Colbert back into his classic Colbert Report comfort zone as a progressive firebrand (whereas for liberal viewers, Fallon still hasn’t lived down that interview where he literally petted Trump).

Whether Trump fulfills his promise make America more prosperous has yet to be seen. But for Colbert and SNL, he’s apparently good business indeed.