CBS has ordered a new comedy pilot from the duo behind the How I Met Your Mother.

The network has ordered a pilot for Distefano, a hybrid comedy (half multi-cam, half single-camera) from executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and co-executive producer Chris Distefano, whose life serves as inspiration for the show. The series follows Chris and Izzy, two 20-somethings raising a newborn daughter while trying to merge their meddling Puerto Rican and Italian families. Brian Bockrath will also executive produce alongside director Pamela Fryman.

This isn’t the only pilot the HIMYM duo has cooking at CBS. The network recently gave a pilot order to Real Life, a hybrid comedy that “chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office.” Based on Avital Ash’s web series 7P/10E, the series is executive produced by Bays and Thomas and written by EP Hilary Winston (Marry Me).

Both Real Life and Distefano are produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.