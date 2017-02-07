Broad City stars tease 'elegant' season 4

Broad City‘s classing it up next season.

On Tuesday, creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson posted a photo on Twitter showing the duo decked out in flowing gowns along with the caption, “News that’s not a national nightmare — we started shooting a very elegant season 4!!”

This past December, the two revealed that the fourth season — which Glazer promised would be “seriously, like, so good” — would be debuting on Comedy Central in August 2017. And although the show has already been renewed for a fifth season, they’re not sure if it will keep going after that.

“I would never want it to go on too long where it starts to feel old and generic,” Jacobson previously told EW.

“It’s supposed to capture that certain part of life,” Glazer added. “And the characters are too gross if they don’t grow beyond that point of life. So we gotta find that balance where are we going to stretch [that aspect] out a little more, or are we going to do more accurate of life?”

Judging by their swanky evening attire, these characters seem to be growing up a bit this season (though what they do in that swanky evening attire might null that statement). See the tweet below.