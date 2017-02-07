Bachelor parties are commonplace for women (and many lucky men) around our great nation. But for the cast of Freeform’s Baby Daddy, they’re like, well, church.

Ever since the comedy about a 20-something bachelor who becomes an unlikely parent debuted in 2012, the cast members of the Freeform show have come together each Monday to share their mutual love for rose ceremonies. And catfights. And vixens like Corinne. Their devotion has even inspired the hashtag #babydaddylovesthebachelor.

Check out their passion:

This is what it looks like when your overall pick for #bachelor fantasy pool goes home. #danielleL #babydaddylovesthebachelor A photo posted by Derek Theler (@derektheler) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

I had so much fun hosting my first ever Bachelor viewing party with my Baby Daddy family. All the food, all the wine, all the commentary… We were behaving ourselves in this video. #babydaddylovesthebachelor A video posted by Chelsea Kane (@chelseakane) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Bachelor viewing party! #babydaddylovesthebachelor A photo posted by Scott Hartle (@scotthartle) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Baby Daddy, which stars Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Derek Theler, Chelsea Kane, and Melissa Peterman, returns on Monday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.