TV

Baby Daddy hosts Bachelor parties (and forgets to invite us)

Updated

Bachelor parties are commonplace for women (and many lucky men) around our great nation. But for the cast of Freeform’s Baby Daddy, they’re like, well, church.

Ever since the comedy about a 20-something bachelor who becomes an unlikely parent debuted in 2012, the cast members of the Freeform show have come together each Monday to share their mutual love for rose ceremonies. And catfights. And vixens like Corinne. Their devotion has even inspired the hashtag #babydaddylovesthebachelor.

Check out their passion:

Bachelor viewing party! #babydaddylovesthebachelor

A photo posted by Scott Hartle (@scotthartle) on

Baby Daddy, which stars Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Derek Theler, Chelsea Kane, and Melissa Peterman, returns on Monday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Comments

