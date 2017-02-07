The Americans: Paige's training begins in season 5 trailer

Look who seems to be joining the family business.

Now fully aware of what her parents do and are capable of, Paige Jennings (Holly Taylor) gets the spotlight in the first extended trailer for season 5 of The Americans.

Still dealing with the aftermath of seeing Elizabeth (Keri Russell) kill two men who were trying to rob them, Paige is trading in church for training sessions with mom. “You have to be willing to do anything to protect yourself,” says Elizabeth in the trailer, released Tuesday.

The show returns to FX for its penultimate season on March 7 after scoring impressive Emmy nods last year. The series, Russell, and Matthew Rhys were all nominated, along with returning guest star Margo Martindale, who won her second consecutive award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Watch the new trailer above.