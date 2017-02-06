What to Watch Monday: Scorpion battles a 'Sharknerdo'

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Scorpion

CBS, 10 p.m.

Watch out, Ian Ziering: Tonight’s Scorpion episode, in which Walter and Paige get stranded in the Pacific Ocean after a boat explosion, is titled “Sharknerdo.”

SERIES DEBUT

APB

Fox, 9 p.m.

Watched the 24 reboot last night but still hankering for more action drama? Maybe you’ll like APB, about a billionaire who tries to reform the Chicago Police Department.

