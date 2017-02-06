Vampire Diaries: Chris Wood returning as Kai

With only five episodes left, The Vampire Diaries is working its way toward its conclusion, and so far, that has meant the return of a number of familiar faces, from Nina Dobrev to David Anders, and most recently, a potential return by Steven R. McQueen. But ahead of the series finale, it looks like we can expect at least one more familiar face in Mystic Falls.

The CW has released photos from the Feb. 17 episode of the show, in which Kai Parker makes his return. Kai, played by Chris Wood, first arrived on the show in season 6 and is best known for being the villain who put Elena into the magical coma in which she currently rests.

Based on the episode’s description, Damon and Alaric’s search to find a way to destroy Cade will bring them face to face with “an old enemy.” And perhaps that old enemy will have some advice about waking Elena up? Time will tell.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.