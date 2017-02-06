Timeless: Lucy grapples with her guilt in exclusive clip

Even when she’s in the City of Lights in the Roaring Twenties, Lucy (Abigail Spencer) can’t shake her guilt.

As part of the TimeTeam, she’s gone farther than she’s ever gone before. She’s killed a man, lost her family, and learned that her father had been a part of a massive conspiracy. No wonder she misses being just a historian who knew facts, not violence. And as she listens to singer Josephine Baker (Tiffany Daniels) talk of the “Lost Generation” — the name Gertrude Stein and Ernest Hemingway gave to the young people who came of age during the first World War — Lucy finds herself agreeing with their outlook. “It’s like standing on concrete,” she says in the exclusive clip from Monday night’s episode, “The Lost Generation,” below. “And then you realize you’re standing in quicksand, and nothing’s true.”

But as Josephine tells her, it’s wrong to compare feeling this way to the meaning behind the moniker. “When Ernest calls them the Lost Generation, he doesn’t mean aimless, he means battered, broke down, but getting ready to stand back up,” she says. “There’s a difference.”

Watch the clip below. Timeless airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.