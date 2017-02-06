Entertainment Weekly

The Office alum Jenna Fischer makes her triumphant return to Chili's

Just in time for awards season, The Office alum Jenna Fischer made a pit stop at the location of the most iconic awards show of them all: The Dundies.

On Tuesday, the actress, who starred for nine seasons as Pam Beesly, shared a picture outside a Chili’s restaurant, and asked, “Should I try to go in?”

Other than Hooters, Chili’s was Michael Scott’s (Steve Carrell) favorite restaurant. The bar and grill was the boss’s go-to place for important business meetings, as well as for the Dundler Mifflin awards show, The Dundies.

In the season 2 premiere, “The Dundies,” viewers got their first taste of the event, with Beesly scoring the coveted trophy for “Whitest Sneakers.” The episode was also noteworthy for continuing to bring Pam and Jim (John Krasinski) closer.

See the video above to learn why Beesly is longer welcome at this establishment.

