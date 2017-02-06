Super Bowl ad trolls Trump, warns of ‘4 years of awful hair’

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Did a hair product company just deliver the ultimate dig to President Donald Trump?

In It’s a 10‘s Super Bowl commercial featuring a montage of people with unique hairstyles, the narrator begins by saying: “America, we’re in for four years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” The ad then shows a variety of people and their hairstyles, as the narrator implores each of them to do their part in a fight for “good hair.”

President Trump, who reportedly takes a prostate-related drug intended to stimulate hair growth and has been widely mocked for his hair, took office on Jan. 20 for his four-year term as president.

The 30-second spot ends with another envelope-pushing statement: “Let’s make sure these next four years are ‘It’s 10 years.’ Do your part.”

Some social media users loved the bit.

@Itsa10Haircare That was freaking HILARIOUS! And very important. Thank you for addressing a major concern facing the nation. — Author Jessica Park (@JessicaPark24) February 6, 2017

@Itsa10Haircare @YouTube that was the best low blow gahaha — Marketing Mastermind (@sweeney_mae) February 6, 2017

While others didn’t take fondly to the subtle political message, threatening to boycott the company.

@Itsa10Haircare It's a 2. Total garbage commercial. Smart companies stay away from a political opinion. — Zach Vance (@PhillipFour13) February 6, 2017

“It was poking fun but more importantly it was showing the diversity that makes up America,” It’s A 10 Haircare founder and CEO Carolyn Aronson told The Huffington Post. “We’re perfectly imperfect.”

It’s a 10 wasn’t the only Super Bowl ad that waded into politics — 84 Lumber’s contribution to Commercial Bowl LI was a 90-second spot that depicted a Mexican mother-daughter duo setting off on the perilous journey across the border to the United States.