Super Bowl ad trolls Trump, warns of ‘4 years of awful hair’

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com
Did a hair product company just deliver the ultimate dig to President Donald Trump?
In It’s a 10‘s Super Bowl commercial featuring a montage of people with unique hairstyles, the narrator begins by saying: “America, we’re in for four years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” The ad then shows a variety of people and their hairstyles, as the narrator implores each of them to do their part in a fight for “good hair.”
President Trump, who reportedly takes a prostate-related drug intended to stimulate hair growth and has been widely mocked for his hair, took office on Jan. 20 for his four-year term as president.
The 30-second spot ends with another envelope-pushing statement: “Let’s make sure these next four years are ‘It’s 10 years.’ Do your part.”
Some social media users loved the bit.
While others didn’t take fondly to the subtle political message, threatening to boycott the company.
“It was poking fun but more importantly it was showing the diversity that makes up America,” It’s A 10 Haircare founder and CEO Carolyn Aronson told The Huffington Post. “We’re perfectly imperfect.”
It’s a 10 wasn’t the only Super Bowl ad that waded into politics — 84 Lumber’s contribution to Commercial Bowl LI was a 90-second spot that depicted a Mexican mother-daughter duo setting off on the perilous journey across the border to the United States.