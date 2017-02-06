The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga's high-flying halftime show 5 years ago

At this point, what hasn’t The Simpsons predicted? The long-running Fox comedy has called, among other things, the election of Donald Trump and the NSA’s mass-surveillance system. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the prescient series also predicted Lady Gaga’s high-flying Super Bowl halftime show 5 years ago. Basically.

In the season 23 finale “Lisa Goes Gaga,” the pop star (who actually lent her voice to the episode) serenaded her Little Monsters as she flew over them in a harness, a sequence that eerily resembles what Gaga actually did when she took the stage at Super Bowl LI. Although the show didn’t predict that the “Bad Romance” singer would open her 13-minute performance with a rendition of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” before jumping from the roof of the Houston stadium, it did forecast that she would pull off such a stunt while wearing a silver outfit, so it definitely deserves points for that.

Obviously, several Twitter uses picked up on the similarities between The Simpsons episode and Gaga’s actual halftime performance.

Lady Gaga The Simpsons 2012 / Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 pic.twitter.com/OUpedo1czi — ️ (@JeremiasM_) February 6, 2017

The Simpsons had predicted the future once again! pic.twitter.com/4FBeDECsjo — Lady Gaga (@KingLadyGaga) February 6, 2017

You can compare the two performances above and below: