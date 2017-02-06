Stranger Things kids freak out over their Super Bowl commercial

While Patriots fans lost it over their team’s epic comeback, the Stranger Things kids got equally pumped up about their show’s big Super Bowl commercial.

Like 113 million other people, Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard watched Sunday night’s Super Bowl, and they were ecstatic when the first teaser for Stranger Things 2 came on during the third quarter.

Schnapp, who plays Upside Down veteran Will Byers, posted an adorable video of the trio reacting to the commercial, showing the group experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions that included cheers, shushes, and finally, a group hug.

Watch both the video of the kids and the Super Bowl teaser below.

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings A video posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

For more exclusive info on Stranger Things, check back to EW.com this week. Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Halloween.