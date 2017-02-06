Sarah Hyland becomes a Pussycat Doll in Lip Sync Battle clip

Sarah Hyland channels the Pussycat Dolls on an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, where the Modern Family star performs the group’s 2005 hit “Don’t Cha.”

She starts off by riding onto the stage in a fake, pink Jeep, and soon hops off to dance with a group of women decked out in plastic, Barbie-inspired dresses. To go with the doll theme, there’s also a Ken-inspired mannequin standing next to Chrissy Teigan the whole time.

Hyland’s competing against Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan on the episode, which airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike. Watch the sneak peek above.