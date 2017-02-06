Most people turn to diets and exercise to lose extra pounds, but Girls star Lena Dunham is sharing a new weight-loss trick you may not want to try at home.

Dunham stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Monday morning and revealed that she has none other than Donald Trump to thank for her slim figure.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern after he complimented her look. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'”

The actress, who was on hand to promote the upcoming sixth and final season of Girls, has not been shy about her dislike for the President, and apparently, the feeling is mutual.

“He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” Dunham told Stern, who followed up by asking if it was a mistake for someone with responsibilities as great as Trump’s to pay such close attention to celebrities.

“Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder,” she responded.

Dunham, who famously pledged a move to Canada if Trump won the election, also clarified those comments to Stern, saying that, at the time, a Trump win “seemed like an impossible joke” that “would never happen. I was like, ‘The most qualified candidate we’ve ever had is running against a steak salesman. We’re going to be fine.'”

This is the second time in a week Dunham has spoken out on Trump, though on Wednesday, she expressed a desire to avoid insulting his appearance.

“All he does is talk about women like they’re objects,” she said at TimesTalks: A Final Farewell to the Cast of Girls. “It doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power to insult his physicality.”