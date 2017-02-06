Lady Gaga performance, Patriots comeback among biggest Super Bowl Twitter moments

Super Bowl LI was quite a wild ride. As the first Super Bowl game in history to go into overtime, it also involved a record-breaking comeback by the victorious New England Patriots, and then there was the little manner of the rousing Lady Gaga halftime show. All of this, of course, was mapped on Twitter, as people live-tweeted one of the most-watched TV events of the year. On Monday morning, Twitter released statistics from the event.

According to Twitter, there were more than 27 million tweets sent during the whole run of the Super Bowl (starting with pregame broadcasts at 3 p.m. ET, and wrapping up with post-game awards and celebrations at 11 p.m. ET). The most tweeted-about moment was the Patriots’ astounding comeback from a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons, but Gaga’s performance and Patriots receiver Danny Amendola’s game-tying two-point conversion also generated tons of tweets.

Twitter also created an interactive map, showing how tweets for different subjects (the Patriots, the Falcons, and Gaga) increased and decreased in frequency over the course of the game. Check that out below.

As for the brands participating in the event, Pepsi, which sponsored the halftime show, was the most tweeted-about, followed by T-Mobile (which likely has Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg to thank) and Avocados from Mexico. The ads that took something of a political stance also kept the buzz going throughout the game: Budweiser ranked fourth, Audi sixth, and 84 Lumber came in eighth.